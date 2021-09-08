Who's in the wrong? Collision with car sends motorcyclist flying at Choa Chu Kang

As motorists headed out to work on Tuesday (Sept 7) morning, a collision with a car sent a motorcyclist flying at a busy traffic junction.

The incident, which took place along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, was caught on another dashcam and soon made its way to social media.

The 34-second clip showed a silver Honda Freed attempting to make a right turn before the motorcyclist crashed into the car.

The impact of the collision threw the man off his motorcycle, startling several pedestrians waiting at the traffic light.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne it was alerted to a road traffic accident involving a car and motorcycle at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on Tuesday at about 6.50am.

The motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by SCDF paramedics.

Meanwhile, the police said that investigations are ongoing.

Netizens' reactions to the video clip of the accident appear to be divided. Some blamed the driver, saying that safety matters most.

Others acknowledged the faults of both parties involved, saying they could've prevent the accident from happening if they were more careful.

Over the past few years, there have been several reports on accidents involving discretionary right turns.

In Parliament last March, Baey Yam Keng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that efforts are being made to install red-amber-green turning arrows at over 1,200 traffic junctions by 2023.

Motorists are allowed to make a turn only when there is a green arrow.

In 2018, MOT announced plans to implement the arrows at all feasible traffic junctions to replace discretionary right turns in order to improve pedestrian safety.

