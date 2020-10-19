Daily roundup: Ethereal Vietnamese girl causes sensation on first day of school - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ethereal Vietnamese girl causes sensation on first day of school

Phan Hằng, a college sophomore, became an instant sensation after she was secretly photographed during a commencement ceremony... » READ MORE

2. Phase 3 in Singapore: What can you expect?

PHOTO: SingSaver

Here’s what we’ve managed to gather from the updates in the news and put together information on what to expect in Phase 3... » READ MORE

3. Eleanor Lee: Why is it an insult if I turn out like my mother Quan Yi Fong?

PHOTO: Screengrab/MeWatch

When she was a little girl growing up in a single-parent family, her mother was in a bad spot emotionally and got into some trouble... » READ MORE

4. Gothic 'fortress' in Singapore? A look inside a $28m industrial building for sale

PHOTO: The Mill

Not only is the building, located along Jalan Kilang, eye-catching on the outside — the aesthetic extends into the inside... » READ MORE

