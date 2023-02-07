Daily roundup: Family gifts helper with gold bracelet for taking care of pet dog - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Gold from a goldie': Family gifts helper with bracelet for taking care of pet dog

How do you thank someone who has taken care of your golden retriever for years?

One family decided that a shiny gold bracelet was an apt gift for their domestic helper... » READ MORE

2. Videos of man marching on road in Yishun has got some Singaporeans wondering if he's okay

Screengrab/Instagram/Sgfollowsall, Screengrab/TikTok/Russelal57

While driving along this road last Sunday (Feb 5), motorists had to watch out for a different type of obstacle.

A man was seen marching along Yishun Ave 2 in the rain as drivers manoeuvred their vehicles around him... » READ MORE

3. GetGo car or GetGo plane? Man racks up $4,000 bill for 2-hour rental

Photos: TikTok/Tonylim79, GetGo

For some in Singapore, using car-sharing services saves them more money than owning their own rides.

But this plan didn't work out for one man, who was stunned by a hefty bill he received after renting a GetGo car for two hours... » READ MORE

4. 'I fought with her for 5 days': Joshua Tan lets wife choose most furniture in new home except 'ideal' toilet bowl

Joshua Tan deems his toilet bowl to be the most important thing in his new home. Screengrab/YouTube/Mediacorp

Another celebrity has moved into a picturesque apartment, and we're taking notes to up our interior design game.

After his recent Dec 26 wedding to influencer-turned-doctor Zoen Tay, actor Joshua Tan showed #JustSwipeLah host Jernelle Oh around their new crib, a ground-level two-bedroom condominium apartment surrounded by lush vegetation... » READ MORE

