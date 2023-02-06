Videos of man marching on road in Yishun has got some Singaporeans wondering if he's okay

While driving along this road last Sunday (Feb 5), motorists had to watch out for a different type of obstacle.

A man was seen marching along Yishun Ave 2 in the rain as drivers manoeuvred their vehicles around him.

TikTok user Russelal57 watched on from the side and shared a video clip on the platform on the same day, writing in the caption: "People crazy on Sunday."

https://www.tiktok.com/@russelal57/video/7196628765051555074?_r=1&_t=8ZdpThZeGcz

While some chose to laugh at what they were seeing in the video, another person lent a hand to ensure the marching man's safety.

In the clip, he could be seen walking side by side with him on one of the lanes and alerting vehicles travelling behind them to steer clear of the lane.

His selfless act did not go unnoticed among netizens.

A few of them praised him for his kindness. One or two others noted that there was nothing funny about what they were seeing.

"Kudos to the guy trying to help," one netizen wrote.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Russelal57

On the same day, the man was seen walking in the middle of the road in another video clip shared on Instagram.

This time around, he was alone as he marched along the road outside of Northpoint City.

The video attracted a barrage of comments involving National Service jokes, but there were several people who said they were concerned about the man's well-being.

PHOTO: Instagram screengrab

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

In June 2021, a man in his 20s was found spotted riding a motorcycle in the nude as well as roaming around in public while unclothed.

He was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder during investigations into the incident and was subsequently ordered to undergo treatment for two years in lieu of jail time.

Bipolar affective disorder is a chronic disorder of mood characterised by manic, hypomanic and depressive episodes, according to National Library of Medicine.

It is one of the top causes of worldwide disability, with 40 million people reported experiencing the condition in 2019.

ALSO READ: Man pees in public in front of woman

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.