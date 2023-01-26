Man pees in public in front of woman

Public urination is illegal.

But if your bladder is about to burst and there is no toilet nearby, you may have no choice.

Knowing that you are committing an offence — or if not, just for the sake of decency — you would at least attempt to do it such that no one can see you.

Well, one man did not, according to Stomp contributor Jessica.

She said it happened at Block 183C Boon Lay Avenue on Jan 16 at 8.45pm. She was in a lorry at the time.

In the photos she shared, no one else appeared to be around.

The man got out of a car and went to a corner at the foot of the HDB block to relieve himself.

PHOTO: Stomp

The Stomp contributor said: "He obviously knew I was in my lorry and he still purposely peed in front of me and turned around to zip up his pants."

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, it is an offence to urinate or defecate "in or upon any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access except in any sanitary convenience provided for such purpose."

The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offence respectively.

ALSO READ: 'I got high tide': Food court employee caught urinating in kitchen sink

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.