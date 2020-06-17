Daily roundup: Father's Day gifts for your techie dad - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Father's Day shopping guide: 13 gifts for the techie dad in your life

Got a rad dad/father figure in your life that deserves a bigger smile this weekend? Here are some gear recommendations that we think they’ll love... » READ MORE

2. Raffles Institution 'disappointed' in students who threw $50 notes down toilet and from building

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/新加坡华人华语网/SG Chinese Community

Raffles Institution has expressed disappointment in its students who were seen flushing a $50 note down a toilet and throwing more from a building... » READ MORE

3. Guide to telemedicine providers in Singapore: Here's how much it costs to see a doctor (virtually)

PHOTO: Unsplash

Here are five telemedicine services you can explore, including a comparison of how much a consultation would cost you... » READ MORE

4. Sex and politics in Singapore: 3 by-elections held due to politicians' sex scandals

TNP File Photo, ST File Photo

All of them have resulted in a, you guessed it, by-election, following the disgraced politician's resignation or expulsion... » READ MORE