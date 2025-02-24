Award Banner
Daily roundup: Fewer uni grads in 2024 found full-time work, though more had higher pay — and other top stories today

More fresh graduates were unemployed, with 12.9 per cent unable to find work in 2024.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 24, 2025 10:30 AM

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fewer uni grads in 2024 found full-time work, though more had higher pay: Survey

Graduates fresh out of university found it harder to find full-time permanent jobs, with the proportion dropping below 80 per cent, according to the latest graduate employment survey...» READ MORE

2. Chinese singer Curley Gao visits alma mater Dunman High School while in Singapore, buys Milo nuggets and McDonald's fries

Spotting a celebrity at local tourist attractions such as Marina Bay Sands and Merlion Park may be a common occurrence, but sometimes, they may also turn up unexpectedly in the heartlands... » READ MORE

3. 'I was scared half to death': Singapore-bound Scoot flight returns to Xi'an after 'rocket-like sparks' reported

About 20 minutes after taking off from Xi'an, China, a Singapore-bound Scoot flight facing a technical issue returned to the airport on Sunday (Feb 23)... » READ MORE

4. 6 coffee shops suspended on same day for demerit point violations, including failing to keep toilets clean

Six coffee shops located in Toa Payoh, Balestier, Punggol, Geylang and Little India have faced suspensions due to demerit point violations relating to toilet cleanliness... » READ MORE

