6 coffee shops suspended on same day for demerit point violations, including failing to keep toilets clean

Six coffee shops located in Toa Payoh, Balestier, Punggol, Geylang and Little India have faced suspensions due to demerit point violations relating to toilet cleanliness.

Al Mubin Restaurant, 27A Coffee Shop, 7 Stars, Teck Wah, Teck Seng and 1002 Food Court, were all served a one-day license suspension on the same day (Feb 21), based on six separate notices issued by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Al Mubin Restaurant and Teck Seng had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period and were fined a total of $1,100 for three offences such as failing to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition and failing to keep the toilet clean and in good repair.

27A Coffee Shop, 7 Stars and Teck Wah were all fined $1,300 for three offences including failing to keep toilets clean and in good repair. They each had also accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period.

1002 Food Court had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period and was fined a total of $1,200 for three offences, including failing to provide toilet paper and soap in the toilet and failing to keep the toilet clean and in good repair.

According to SFA, a coffeeshop or eating house that accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for a period of either one day, two days or three days.

SFA said that it takes a "serious view of these offences" and reminded food business operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

"This includes engaging only registered food handlers and ensuring upkeep and maintenance of licensed premises (including toilets within).

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."

SFA also advised members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments to not patronise such outlets and provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form or SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871.

In a forum reply to a Straits Times reader on Jan 16, Siti Suriani Abdul Majid, Senior Director of Joint Operations Division at SFA, said that since April 2020, SFA and the National Environment Agency (NEA) have put in place stricter penalties regarding toilet cleanliness.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, the maximum fines on first conviction are between $1,000 and $5,000 for lapses in toilet cleanliness. The retail food business licence would also incur demerit points which may result in subsequent suspension.

Siti shared that from Jan 1, 2024 to Nov 15, 2024, about 900 enforcement actions were taken against coffee shop owners for offences like failing to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition, failing to keep their toilets clean, and failing to provide hand soap or toilet paper.

10 coffee shops were also suspended for toilet-related lapses under the points demerit system.

She also urged toilet users to exercise personal responsibility by keeping public toilet seats clean after use, flushing fully, keeping the floor dry, and throwing litter in the bins properly.

"Ultimately, collective action is needed to improve public toilet cleanliness, from good public toilet design to adequate cleaning and maintenance, and responsible use."

