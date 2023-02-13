Daily roundup: Fight breaks out at Chinatown's Scarlett Supermarket between employee and man - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fight breaks out at Chinatown's Scarlett Supermarket between employee and man

A 45-year-old man has been arrested following an altercation that took place at a supermarket at People's Park Complex on Sunday (Feb 12) afternoon... » READ MORE

2. 'Alive and wriggling': Woman disgusted after finding worm on sashimi from Don Don Donki

PHOTO: Facebook/Jayice Tan

A couple was happily tucking into their kaisen don from Don Don Donki when they realised that something was not right.

Upon closer inspection, they discovered a live worm on their raw fish... » READ MORE

3. 'You trying to compare to locals?' Expat shares his $5,000 monthly expenditure, gets criticised for showing off

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Certified_GMO

An American expat shared that he's able to keep his monthly expenses to below $5,000 a month.

Some netizens accused him of flaunting his wealth online... » READ MORE

4. Does she need an assistant? Netizen thanks ICA officer for 'guarding borders of his heart'

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/ICA Singapore

Her job scope might not have mentioned it, but this immigration officer's patrol route just got extended to include the hearts of netizens.

Many ended up clamouring for job openings, especially as her personal assistant... » READ MORE

