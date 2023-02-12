Does she need an assistant? Netizen thanks ICA officer for 'guarding borders of his heart'

Her job scope might not have mentioned it, but this immigration officer's patrol route just got extended to include the hearts of netizens.

A recruitment video on TikTok by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (Feb 10) has netizens clamouring for job openings, especially as her personal assistant.

The female officer, who's a member of the manpower division recruitment team, shared what ICA is looking for in terms of personality when hiring new talents.

"Someone who wants to serve the country and our people," she replied with a smile.

"She's so pretty," wrote one netizen.

Another said: "I want to apply but I want to be this sister's PA only!"

A witty TikTok user also wrote: "Thanks for keeping the borders of my heart, I won't let any illegal immigrant enter it without your chop."

The video clip briefly addressed her own employment in the ICA — the officer had joined ICA for job stability, she admitted in the interview, and was doing office-based work at the time of recording.

For those curious about her, she also revealed a preference for cats and showed off a photo collage of her six cute cats at her office desk.

And it looks like some Singaporeans have a tendency to go gaga over women in blue.

Last November, a TikTok video by the Singapore Police Force picked up traction after Inspector Priscilla from the Bedok Police Division, shared more about herself and her job.

A leader of the Emergency Response Team, Priscilla said that she responds to cases "involving firearms and dangerous weapons".

"I'm here to turn myself in," a netizen commented, while another jested that they would bring chewing gum to Singapore just to catch her attention.

"Do say hi to us when we are outside on the road," Priscilla had said in the video.

