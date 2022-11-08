'I'm here to turn myself in': This police officer is making netizens' hearts go Bedok Bedok

With the looks that go with her "cool" job, this police officer has been turning heads and sending hearts racing on social media.

On Tuesday (Nov 8), the Singapore Police Force shared a TikTok video that featured Inspector Priscilla, an officer from Bedok Police Division.

Describing herself as a leader of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Priscilla said: "We respond to cases involving firearms and dangerous weapons".

First deployed in 2016, ERT officers – specially trained in tactical and counter-assault skills – will also be the first wave of responders in event of a terrorist attack in Singapore, the Straits Times reported in 2017.

But Priscilla showed that she has no problem carrying the heavy responsibility, and equipment, comfortably on her shoulders.

Her daily gear include a bullet-resistant helmet and vest, a HK-MP 5 sub-machine gun, as well as a sidearm, according to a YouTube video shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019.

"Is it heavy?" the concerned interviewer could be heard asking off camera.

"No lah, it's only 17kg", Priscilla replied with a smile.

If being an ERT officer still does not sound impressive enough, wait till you see her daily ride in that video.

"Do say hi to us when we are outside on the road," Priscilla said.

With the video garnering over 190,000 views, several netizens were sent swooning for Priscilla in the comments.

"I'm here to turn myself in," a netizen said, while another cheekily commented that he would be saying 'hi' to the ERT officer while she's on her daily patrol.

Other netizens also left their thirst comments, with one willing to help Priscilla carry her 17kg equipment.

When it comes to the most attractive police officers, Priscilla will find herself in good company.

Other than the "most handsome policeman" Ryan Koh, whose face is synonymous as the "shop theft is a crime" cardboard standee, Staff Sergeant Staff Sergeant Fadhly made netizens thirsty after appearing on social media.

In a Facebook post shared in September last year, the officer from Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) showed the public how to lodge a police report if they're short on time.

But netizens were more interested in Staff Sergeant Fadhly, and his ripped arms.

"With this kind of abang police, oh I got plenty of time to queue for you, honey," a netizen wrote in the comments then.

