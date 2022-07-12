Daily roundup: This Gen Z bus captain is creating his own lane — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Don't call him 'uncle': This Gen Z bus captain is creating his own lane

Meet 24-year-old Syaz Mohd Salim, a public bus captain with Tower Transit Singapore who is used to passengers doing a double take while tapping their cards... » READ MORE

2. Young couple 'uncontactable' after failing to deliver luxury goods worth $32m, 200 customers left in lurch

PHOTO: Screengrab from Shin Min Daily News

Around 200 people who entrusted a young couple with millions of dollars to buy luxury branded watches and bags are now left in the lurch, after the couple became uncontactable last month... » READ MORE

3. NTU students auction off hostel rooms at up to $900 a month while foreign students struggle to find lodgings

PHOTO: The Straits Times

While international students at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are struggling to find alternative accommodation, some local students have been capitalising on the situation by offering their hall rooms for rent... » READ MORE

4. Woman starts petition to save her longtime Lim Chu Kang farm

PHOTO: Instagram/Green Circle Eco-Farm, Google Maps

She has spent more than $700,000 of her own retirement savings on building a farm in Lim Chu Kang from scratch in 1999, but for Evelyn Eng, it is not just about the money... » READ MORE

