Daily roundup: Get 10 free classes at Yoga Movement when you buy a 30-class pack — and other top stories today

1. Get 10 free classes at Yoga Movement when you buy a 30-class pack

This works out to roughly $14 a class. Not too shabby indeed, considering a single class is usually priced at $35... » READ MORE

2. Where's the C in KFC? Hangry customers ask after fast-food chain runs out of chicken for promo

The queue situation outside a KFC outlet and a sign saying that the timeslots for the promotion were full.

PHOTO: Facebook/Hairul Nawi, Facebook/Yvonne Hime

Some KFC branches were already out of chicken before the one-day promotion even started, leading to long queues... » READ MORE

3. Atome Singapore deletes posts of Jeff Ng as TikTokers take dig at busker amid scandal

PHOTOS: Instagram/Atome SG, TikTok/Annette Lee

It seems Atome Singapore, which had endorsed Jeff, is now putting distance between the company and the latter... » READ MORE

4. 'How do I boil water?' Elvin Ng's (mis)adventures in US leave him lost and confused

Elvin Ng is in New York to attend classes on acting for films, but he's learning life lessons along the way.

PHOTO: Instagram/Elvin Ng

While he was picking out kettles, however, the actor encountered a minor setback... » READ MORE