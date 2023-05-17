Daily roundup: Ghib Ojisan tries $28 laksa in Seoul - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Using spaghetti for laksa? Ghib Ojisan tries $28 version in Seoul

Another day, another food review by the one and only Ghib Ojisan.

This time, the Singapore-based Japanese YouTuber documented his experience trying Singaporean hawker food in Seoul. Joined by Singaporean K-pop dancer Edna, the duo went over to Kitchen Shiok restaurant... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean mum and son slammed for flying to US and back over 3 days, just to earn miles

Screengrab from TikTok/Amadillo via Coconuts Singapore

What are your plans for the weekend?

For one Singaporean man and his mum, their weekend itinerary consisted of hopping on consecutive flights over tens of thousands of kilometres. The goal, however, wasn't the destination, but to earn frequent flyer miles... » READ MORE

3. Scam? Women ask Singaporean couple to buy them a meal after 'losing money' at Genting

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The casinos in Genting Highlands are a big draw for those looking to try their luck.

But several women were caught for allegedly swindling other tourists by pretending to be down and out... » READ MORE

4. 'Never pick me up yet dare to complete job': Man charged $37 for cab that never arrived

PHOTO: Instagram/Cdgtaxi, Facebook/Rich Tan

After he was unable to secure a ComfortDelGro taxi, Facebook user Rich Tan said he tried another app and eventually managed to get his ride.

But little did he know that he had been charged for the ride he never took... » READ MORE

