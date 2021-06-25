Daily roundup: Got your Covid-19 vaccine? Score free fries with any Shake Shack burger purchase - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Got your Covid-19 vaccine? Score free fries with any Shake Shack burger purchase from July 1 to 15

If you've gotten your Covid-19 vaccine and are a fan of fast food, Shake Shack has got just the deal for you... » READ MORE

2. Durian 'mountain' in Bedok: $2 durians draw long queues outside Sheng Siong

PHOTO: Facebook/Sheng Siong Supermarket

If you happen to spot long queues around parts of Singapore during this time, it usually means one thing…. the peak durian season is back again... » READ MORE

3. Sharon Au reluctant to leave 'little cocoon' after stay-home notice cut short

PHOTO: Instagram/Sharon Au

With only a few more days left to her 21-day stay-home notice (SHN), Sharon Au was comfortably ensconced in her hotel room and had yet to feel sick of the isolation... » READ MORE

4. Free oximeter for each household in Singapore as Covid-19 variants emerge

PHOTO: Temasek Foundation

Temasek Foundation will be giving one oximeter to every household in Singapore so that residents can monitor their blood oxygen levels regularly... » READ MORE

