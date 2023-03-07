Daily roundup: GrabFood delivery rider dies after traffic accident at Hougang junction — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. GrabFood delivery rider dies after traffic accident at Hougang junction

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident that also involved two other vehicles at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Avenue 4 on Sunday (March 5).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved two cars and a motorcycle at 2.50pm... » READ MORE

2. One night only: Singaporeans bid farewell to Golden Mile Complex with 'last mile' party

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Femalesingapore

A sombre day awaits those with ties to this architectural and cultural symbol sitting along Beach Road.

Come May 1, the tenants and vendors of Golden Mile Complex will vacate the premises after the landmark was sold en bloc for $700 million to a consortium last May... » READ MORE

3. 'It keeps raining but we are still so happy': Ada Choi brings 3 kids to Singapore for holiday

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

Ada Choi indeed has Healing Hands, going by her recent parenting feat.

On March 2, the Hong Kong actress, who married Chinese martial arts actor Max Zhang in 2008, posted on her Weibo account a photo of their three children — Zoe, 12, Chloe, nine and Joey, three — at a plane loading bridge... » READ MORE

4. 'Driver is damn dumb': Car causes jam at Woodlands checkpoint after driving into motorcycle lane

PHOTO: Stomp

'Driver is damn dumb': Car causes jam at Woodlands checkpoint after driving into motorcycle lane

Getting stuck in a traffic jam at the Causeway has become a way of life for many... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com