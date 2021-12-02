Daily roundup: Hee-chul, Lee Seung-gi, Kai got punked in Netflix's reality game show New World? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hee-chul, Lee Seung-gi, Kai got punked in Netflix's reality game show New World?

Spend six days on a beautiful island with some fellow celebrities and play some games, they say. Of course, things wouldn't be that simple... » READ MORE

2. Popular rooftop bar Loof announces closure after nearly 17 years

PHOTO: The Lo & Behold Group

Though it will only be temporary, the closure of Singapore's first standalone rooftop bar, Loof, will probably still be a tough pill to swallow for its regulars... » READ MORE

3. Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as most expensive place to live in Asia

PHOTO: The Straits Times File

Hong Kong is no longer the most expensive city in the world to live in, according to rankings released by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on Wednesday (Dec 1), losing the top spot to Tel Aviv, as cities clocked the highest inflation rate in five years... » READ MORE

4. Ex-girlfriend of former SDA who fought with maskless man jailed for assaulting food deliveryman

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A couple attacked a Grab Food deliveryman after he cycled between them while they were walking at Waterway Point in Punggol... » READ MORE

