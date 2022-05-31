Daily roundup: Heng Swee Keat warns retail investors to steer clear of crypto — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Heng Swee Keat warns retail investors to steer clear of crypto

MAS has consistently warned the public against trading in cryptocurrencies and took steps to limit the promotion of cryptocurrencies to the general public earlier this year... » READ MORE

2. Found: Person who took Johnny Depp-Amber Heard photo at Raffles Hotel was an intern

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

"So apparently this post is being used in court as evidence? Who would have thought a photo taken by lil old me," she wrote... » READ MORE

3. 'Treated like roadkill': Family horrified after pet shih tzu's body thrown into Toa Payoh HDB trash compactor

PHOTO: Facebook/Abegail Pandaan

Pandaan claimed that no effort was made to contact the owners even though Cindy's collar had her name and license... » READ MORE

4. Spare the rod, spoil the child: Are teachers losing respect of their students?

PHOTO: ST File

Forum writer Sherman Prescott Shotam wrote in to the Straits Times pointing out that students and parents these days are not showing teachers the respect they deserve... » READ MORE

