Daily roundup: Higher electricity bills in Singapore for next 3 months as tariffs rise by 8% — and other top stories today

1. Higher electricity bills in Singapore for next 3 months as tariffs rise by 8%
About half the households in Singapore will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up... » READ MORE
2. 'I used to hide he's my child': Liu Lingling feels guilty about having son at 50
When a new life is brought into the world, it's usually a happy occasion — but for getai veteran Liu Lingling, she was in a state of disbelief when she became pregnant at age 50... » READ MORE
3. 'Sushi Express has really lost their way': Conveyor belt sushi chain popular for $1.50 plates upsets customers after introducing $2 plates
Recently, some eagle-eyed customers have noticed that popular conveyor belt sushi chain Sushi Express seems to have upped the prices... » READ MORE
4. Malaysian tourists left 'petrified and traumatised' after suffering bed bug bites at Singapore hotel
"How bad can it be? It's Singapore," That's the thought that ran through the minds of Malaysian Phia Boo and a friend... » READ MORE
