Daily roundup: Higher electricity bills in Singapore for next 3 months as tariffs rise by 8% — and other top stories today

1. Higher electricity bills in Singapore for next 3 months as tariffs rise by 8%

About half the households in Singapore will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up... » READ MORE

2. 'I used to hide he's my child': Liu Lingling feels guilty about having son at 50

Liu Lingling enjoyed a short camping trip with her son Caleb hosted by Darren Lim for new meWATCH variety show A Night Under The Stars. PHOTO: Instagram/Liu Lingling

When a new life is brought into the world, it's usually a happy occasion — but for getai veteran Liu Lingling, she was in a state of disbelief when she became pregnant at age 50... » READ MORE

3. 'Sushi Express has really lost their way': Conveyor belt sushi chain popular for $1.50 plates upsets customers after introducing $2 plates

PHOTO: Twitter/hyoribo_m3lly

Recently, some eagle-eyed customers have noticed that popular conveyor belt sushi chain Sushi Express seems to have upped the prices... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian tourists left 'petrified and traumatised' after suffering bed bug bites at Singapore hotel

Malaysian tourists ended up with their bodies covered in itchy bed bug bites during their hotel stay. PHOTO: Phia Boo, ST Signature

"How bad can it be? It's Singapore," That's the thought that ran through the minds of Malaysian Phia Boo and a friend... » READ MORE

