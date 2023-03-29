Daily roundup: Homeowner ends up with $300k bill after fan catches fire - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Homeowner ends up with $300k bill after fan catches fire, but no news from insurance compan

They were on their way to the airport when they received a call from their son that their house had caught fire.

Little did they expect that the damages from the fire would add up to $300,000... » READ MORE

2. 'She was very strange when I travelled with her': Zoe Tay reveals Pan Lingling's hotel habits

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Mediacorp

Travelling with friends can be a hit or miss — either you end up closer or get into an argument.

That was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of The Zoe and Liang Show... » READ MORE

3. I try the viral $2 butter chicken biryani to see if the hype is real

PHOTO: TikTok/Twodollarbiryani, AsiaOne

$2 meals aren't easy to come by.

You'd probably be able to buy a simple snack from a convenience store. But a full meal? No chance... » READ MORE

4. Baby's body found at foot of Hougang HDB block, 18-year-old woman aiding investigations

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A body was found at the foot of Block 166 Hougang Avenue 1 on Wednesday (March 29) morning and an 18-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

The police said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at 11.30am on Wednesday... » READ MORE

