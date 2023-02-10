Daily roundup: Hong Kong-born dim sum chef closes popular Tampines stall after suffering fall - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong-born dim sum chef closes popular Tampines stall after suffering fall

East-siders in Singapore who love a good yet economical dim sum meal will now have one less option, following the closure of Ho Yun (Hong Kong) Tim Sum, located at Blk 419, Tampines St 41... » READ MORE

2. Punters in Woodlands strike 4D after lion dance troupe gives out 'winning' numbers

A lion dance troupe gave the winning numbers of last Sunday's 4D draw. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

As Chinese New Year celebrations came to a close last weekend, some lucky punters in Woodlands ended the festive season with a bang, and plenty of extra bucks.

It all started when the owner of a clothing store located at Block 303 Woodlands Street 31 hosted some guests last Sunday (Feb 5) with food and a lion dance troupe to celebrate, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. 'I really wanted to have a space of my own': Hayley Woo shows off gaming room, a 'selfish' sanctuary not shared with twin Jayley

Hayley Woo shows off her gaming setup. Screengrab/YouTube/Hayley Woo

Twins may have once shared a womb, but even the closest of siblings need some me-time.

When it comes to actress Hayley Woo, she has her own gaming setup not shared with twin (and fellow actress) Jayley... » READ MORE

4. Floating market? Chatuchak Singapore's stalls flooded during downpour

Screengrab/TikTok/Kuehclouds

While Singapore has no actual floating markets like those in Thailand, the new Chatuchak Night Market was on the verge of becoming one.

It was only the second day of the event at The Grandstand — which will run from Feb 7 to April 2 — when the place was flooded due to a heavy downpour yesterday (Feb 8)... » READ MORE

