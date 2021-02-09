Daily roundup: How a couple moved from an EC to a 999-year landed home — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. From an EC to a 999-year landed home: How I helped my clients achieve their dream home
For this couple who are aged 39 and 40 years old, they shared with me their ultimate goal was to own a landed property... » READ MORE
2. Ho Ching to retire as Temasek CEO on Oct 1, Dilhan Pillay to take over
Temasek Holdings announced on Tuesday (Feb 9) that its chief executive officer Ho Ching will retire from the state investment firm... » READ MORE
3. Can you hear me? NUS associate professor lectures for 2 hours without realising he's on mute
"We cannot hear anything from you since 6.08pm," the student explained. "From what?", a visibly shocked Wang asked, before turning to his left to look at the time... » READ MORE
4. 'I only took off my mask to wipe my nose': Man, 75, says he was 'attacked' at Bukit Timah Market
A man's sneeze while standing outside a stall resulted in a loud argument, thrown water and torn clothes... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com