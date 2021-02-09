Daily roundup: How a couple moved from an EC to a 999-year landed home — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. From an EC to a 999-year landed home: How I helped my clients achieve their dream home

For this couple who are aged 39 and 40 years old, they shared with me their ultimate goal was to own a landed property... » READ MORE

2. Ho Ching to retire as Temasek CEO on Oct 1, Dilhan Pillay to take over

PHOTO: The Straits Times, Temasek

Temasek Holdings announced on Tuesday (Feb 9) that its chief executive officer Ho Ching will retire from the state investment firm... » READ MORE

3. Can you hear me? NUS associate professor lectures for 2 hours without realising he's on mute

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

"We cannot hear anything from you since 6.08pm," the student explained. "From what?", a visibly shocked Wang asked, before turning to his left to look at the time... » READ MORE

4. 'I only took off my mask to wipe my nose': Man, 75, says he was 'attacked' at Bukit Timah Market

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A man's sneeze while standing outside a stall resulted in a loud argument, thrown water and torn clothes... » READ MORE

