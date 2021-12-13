Daily roundup: How hospice care revitalised family ties for this 53-year-old Singaporean - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Reconciling relationships and respecting choices: How hospice care revitalised family ties for this 53-year-old Singaporean

She learnt that quality of life and palliative care can, in fact, exist in tandem, after seeing first-hand how the doctors, nurses and care team took care of her sister... » READ MORE

2. 2 lions break free of container at Changi Airport, sedated after stand-off

PHOTO: Pexels

They are currently recovering from sedation, under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group... » READ MORE

3. 'Just waiting to die': Nicholas Tse shares how dad Patrick Tse is unable to manage his life

PHOTOS: YouTube screengrab, Instagram/jennifertsetingting

"He tells me every day, 'What do I do? I'm just waiting to die', and the reason is that he has lost the ability to manage his life," said Nicholas... » READ MORE

4. Singapore makes Miss Universe top 16 for first time in over 30 years

PHOTO: Miss Universe

Some may think she's not "Singaporean enough", but Nandita Banna has done our country proud at this year's Miss Universe... » READ MORE