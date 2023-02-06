Daily roundup: I tried using a smart lock for a week, here's how it went – and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. I tried using a smart lock for a week – here's how it went
"What's the point of all this?" Those were my exact thoughts two years ago when I saw a viral TikTok clip of a woman who had just given a brief tour of her newly refurbished "smart home".
In the clip, almost everything in her home was powered by technology and automation – even down to innovative dishwashing products – and I couldn't help but think of the movie Wall-E, in which humans are depicted as being lazy and over-reliant on technology in a future where the earth is no longer inhabitable... » READ MORE
2. Another one? 'Vacant' Jurong East flat listed for sale raises eyebrows
Even while the Housing Board is clamping down hard on flats in the resale market that look "brand new", another one has appeared in the market.
A three-room HDB unit along Teban Gardens Road was listed for $500,000 on PropertyGuru yesterday (Feb 3)... » READ MORE
3. Prince Harry 'only lasted 5 minutes', claims older woman who took his virginity
Prince Harry "only lasted five minutes", says the older woman who took his virginity... » READ MORE
4. $10k starting pay? Netizens express disbelief at NUS undergrads' salary expectations
How much are fresh graduates in Singapore expecting their starting salaries to be?
Between $5,000 and $10,000, it seems... » READ MORE