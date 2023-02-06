Daily roundup: I tried using a smart lock for a week, here's how it went – and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I tried using a smart lock for a week – here's how it went

"What's the point of all this?" Those were my exact thoughts two years ago when I saw a viral TikTok clip of a woman who had just given a brief tour of her newly refurbished "smart home".

In the clip, almost everything in her home was powered by technology and automation – even down to innovative dishwashing products – and I couldn't help but think of the movie Wall-E, in which humans are depicted as being lazy and over-reliant on technology in a future where the earth is no longer inhabitable... » READ MORE

2. Another one? 'Vacant' Jurong East flat listed for sale raises eyebrows

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

Even while the Housing Board is clamping down hard on flats in the resale market that look "brand new", another one has appeared in the market.

A three-room HDB unit along Teban Gardens Road was listed for $500,000 on PropertyGuru yesterday (Feb 3)... » READ MORE

3. Prince Harry 'only lasted 5 minutes', claims older woman who took his virginity

Prince Harry claimed in his bombshell memoir Spare that his first sexual encounter was with a beautiful older woman. Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry "only lasted five minutes", says the older woman who took his virginity... » READ MORE

4. $10k starting pay? Netizens express disbelief at NUS undergrads' salary expectations

Screengrab from YouTube/Torres Pit

How much are fresh graduates in Singapore expecting their starting salaries to be?

Between $5,000 and $10,000, it seems... » READ MORE

