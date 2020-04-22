Daily roundup: Jack Neo says Money No Enough 3 coming soon - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coming Soon: Money No Enough 3, says Jack Neo

It's been 12 years and finally, we get a whiff of what's cooking in the pot for Jack Neo's iconic film series Money No Enough... » READ MORE

2. Can't live without bubble tea? Here's where you can still get your fix during circuit breaker

PHOTO: Dot Sugar/I Love Taimei/ Monga Fried Chicken Singapore

The good news is that you are still able to get bubble tea as stalls who operate at hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts will still be open... » READ MORE

3. Netizens rally behind Band of Doodlers after they were slammed for Gov.sg's scorned Virus Vanguard comic

PHOTO: Facebook/Gov.sg

As BOD suffered a hit to their reputation, a wave of support for the collective rose in response to the backlash... » READ MORE

4. Photos allegedly show appalling conditions in Kranji dorm gazetted as isolation area

PHOTO: Facebook/Tony Keng Hong Tan

The photos shared on Facebook bore a handwritten date stamp and revealed rubbish piled up in sinks, overflowing bins as well as dirty toilets... » READ MORE