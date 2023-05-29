Daily roundup: Jacky Wu to host livestream with Wang Lei at Bedok on May 29 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jacky Wu to host livestream with Wang Lei at Bedok on May 29

Wang Lei will be hosting a livestream at Bedok tonight (May 29), and he has a special guest in tow.

The local getai singer-actor shared in a Facebook post earlier today: "Welcome king of variety shows Jacky Wu to Singapore! ... » READ MORE

2. 'Don't ruin my life': Influencer refutes Thai eatery's accusations he ghosted them on promised collab after free meal

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen, TikTok/Marcus Lo

Free food in exchange for social media exposure - that was the deal.

But an eatery was left high and dry when a social media influencer 'ghosted' them after promising a "collaboration"... » READ MORE

3. Same or not? Local TikTok user reviews UK's version of Singapore's beloved McSpicy

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Dargoyaki

Singaporeans generally don't enjoy the heat, unless it's in the food they eat.

Our collective love for the iconic McDonald's McSpicy is a testament to that... » READ MORE

4. 'Give me back': Woman stunned after cockatoo nicked her pearl at Bird Paradise; not bird’s first heist

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Fnzhxx

It seems some birds at the newly opened Bird Paradise have been getting up to mischief with the public.

TikTok user Fnzhxx took to the social media app last Saturday (May 27), describing how she was 'robbed' by a cockatoo during a visit at Mandai Wildlife Reserve's latest attraction... » READ MORE

