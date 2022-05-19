Daily roundup: Joseph Schooling calls for 'national dialogue' on national service — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'What are the expectations that our athletes are facing?' Joseph Schooling calls for 'national dialogue' on national service

Swimmer Joseph Schooling on Wednesday (May 18) called for a "national dialogue" on national service (NS), highlighting the need to manage the expectations of athletes...

2. Jeffrey Xu yelled at director who disrespected him, didn't have any dramas for over a year afterwards

PHOTO: Instagram/Jeffrey Xu

Winning Star Search in 2010 didn't give Jeffrey Xu a free pass to stardom...

3. 'You might get people killed': Some netizens upset with Toyota AE86 driver on his 99 bends drive in Buona Vista

Driver takes on the famed South Buona Vista Road in his Toyota AE86. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Tehzisheng

Car enthusiasts among us would jump at any opportunity to race at legendary tracks like Monza in Italy...

4. Vivian Lai has permanently closed 3 of her 4 bubble tea stores, but it isn't because business is bad

PHOTO: Instagram/teabrary.official

After less than three years of operations, Teabrary's Esplanade Xchange outlet pulled down its shutters...