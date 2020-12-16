Daily roundup: K.Star Karaoke's Suntec outlet re-opens for no-singing gatherings - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. K.Star Karaoke applies for nightlife pilot without Covid-19 test requirement, has reopened at Suntec for no-singing gatherings

K.Star has reopened its Suntec outlet for music lovers who can book the themed rooms and enjoy their favourite tunes, just that live singing is not allowed because Covid-19 is still a thing... » READ MORE

2. I Not Stupid former actor Joshua Ang divorces wife after 2 years

PHOTO: Joshanjed.com

According to a report on 8 World, Joshua was asked about his marriage while promoting Jack Neo's new film The Diam Diam Era, but he refused to comment... » READ MORE

3. Cyclist, 42, dies after losing consciousness at Tanah Merah

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

A weekend ride with his cycling buddies ended on a tragic note for a 42-year-old man on Sunday (Dec 13).... » READ MORE

4. Singapore to open business travel bubble for all countries from January

PHOTO: Instagram/xplacidacidx, Instagram/jeanetteaw, Instagram/xarissaxcheox

Singapore will open a new segregated travel lane for a limited number of business, official and high economic value travellers from all countries, the government said on Tuesday... » READ MORE

