Daily roundup: Latest COE prices in Singapore and best car loans - and other top stories today

1. Latest COE prices in Singapore and best car loans (June 2023)

While previous COE results on May 17 saw an unexpected dip in premiums, drivers hoping for continued relief from sky-high car ownership costs in Singapore will be disappointed... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean businessman dies after getting shot in the head in Philippines

PHOTO: Philippine National Police

A Singaporean businessman was gunned down on Monday (June 12) at a popular resort town in Batangas province, south of Manila... » READ MORE

3. Ready, set, fight: Canadian ex-minister labels nasi lemak as 'most delicious breakfast' in Singapore, Malaysian netizens triggered

PHOTO: Twitter/Cathmckenna

Love thy neighbour as thyself.

Except when it comes to food, there's certainly no love lost between Singaporeans and Malaysians... » READ MORE

4. Whoops! Cathryn Li accidentally reveals $11.7m bank balance in complaint about scams

PHOTO: Instagram/Cathryn Li

Surely, losing a few stray dollars wouldn't hurt a millionaire?

That doesn't seem to be the case for Malaysian pianist and influencer Cathryn Li... » READ MORE

