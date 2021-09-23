Daily roundup: Loopholes around Covid-19 rules? Seniors intermingling at coffee shop in Jurong worries residents — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Loopholes around Covid-19 rules? Seniors intermingling at coffee shop in Jurong worries residents

A group of seniors who gather nightly to drink and chat late into the night at a coffee shop in Jurong West has raised some concerns... » READ MORE

2. Caught in 4K: TikToker chases down Woodlands residents, asking them to clean up Mid-Autumn Festival candles

PHOTO: TikTok screengrabs

On Tuesday night (Sept 22), TikTok user jszsaf posted a video that showed her chasing after a man and a woman in a public housing estate... » READ MORE

3. Lawrence Wong talks about jobs and livelihoods but all people want to know is who made those hot mic comments in Parliament

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

For some who were wondering if another individual was involved in the hot mic situation recently in Parliament, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong... » READ MORE

4. 'No sense of urgency': Frustration and confusion mounting from Covid-19 home recovery patients

A chat group has surfaced on messaging app Telegram for the patients to share their experiences and pool information. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Frustration and confusion are mounting on the ground as Singapore's healthcare system works to cope with the latest surge... » READ MORE

