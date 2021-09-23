Daily roundup: Loopholes around Covid-19 rules? Seniors intermingling at coffee shop in Jurong worries residents — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Loopholes around Covid-19 rules? Seniors intermingling at coffee shop in Jurong worries residents
A group of seniors who gather nightly to drink and chat late into the night at a coffee shop in Jurong West has raised some concerns... » READ MORE
2. Caught in 4K: TikToker chases down Woodlands residents, asking them to clean up Mid-Autumn Festival candles
On Tuesday night (Sept 22), TikTok user jszsaf posted a video that showed her chasing after a man and a woman in a public housing estate... » READ MORE
3. Lawrence Wong talks about jobs and livelihoods but all people want to know is who made those hot mic comments in Parliament
For some who were wondering if another individual was involved in the hot mic situation recently in Parliament, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong... » READ MORE
4. 'No sense of urgency': Frustration and confusion mounting from Covid-19 home recovery patients
Frustration and confusion are mounting on the ground as Singapore's healthcare system works to cope with the latest surge... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com