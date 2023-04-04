Daily roundup: Maid gets jail sentence for biting baby who refused to sleep - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Maid gets jail sentence for biting baby who refused to sleep

Feeling frustrated when a baby under her care would not go to sleep, a maid bit the little girl's left forearm, causing a bruise... » READ MORE

2. Drivers returning to Singapore stuck in 7-hour jams at Malaysia customs before Qing Ming festival

PHOTO: Facebook/Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC)

Heading to Malaysia anytime soon? You might want to brace yourself for the journey back.

Motorists are facing longer waiting times to clear customs in recent days... » READ MORE

3. 'Only Chinese food?' MasterChef star Marion Grasby questioned by netizens over her latest video on Singapore cuisine

PHOTO:Screengrab/YouTube/Marion's Kitchen

MasterChef star Marion Grasby simply wanted to eat some good food during her time in Singapore.

In doing so, she also seems to have ruffled a few feathers... » READ MORE

4. Hot wheels: Tan Jianhao stunned after receiving $1m Mercedes dream car from wife

PHOTO: Instagram/thejianhaotan

Finding the perfect present for your other half can be quite a challenge.

But that doesn't seem to be the case for influencer Debbie Soon... » READ MORE

