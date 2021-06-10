Daily roundup: Man, 36, arrested after allegedly taking upskirt video of woman at Compass One — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Man, 36, arrested after allegedly taking upskirt video of woman at Compass One
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (June 9) for allegedly filming an upskirt video of a woman at Compass One... » READ MORE
2. Astrologer predicts Singapore should be prepared for 'at least' 2 more waves of instability
May Sim has a prediction for Singaporeans they won't be happy to hear... » READ MORE
3. Sora Ma reveals she's getting married, fiance's not from showbiz
The Singapore-based Malaysian actress uploaded a photo of her with a ring and a large bouquet of roses, with the caption "Wedding news"... » READ MORE
4. 20 years' jail for man who slashed one boss to death, severely injured another after getting fired
After he was fired from his job, a warehouse worker at an online retailer slashed two directors of the company with a chopper – killing one and grievously hurting the other... » READ MORE
