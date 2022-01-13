Daily roundup: Man charged after allegedly offering nurse $50 to falsify vaccination record - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Man charged after allegedly offering nurse $50 to falsify vaccination record
A 34-year-old man was on Thursday (Jan 13) charged in a district court with attempting to bribe a nurse to falsely record that he had received his second vaccination dose... » READ MORE
2. $1 Toto bet nets joint winner $5.36 million windfall
The winner takes it all… or $5.36 million, in the case of the recent $10.7 million Toto draw... » READ MORE
3. 'You don't know how to control traffic, right?' Notorious Bentley that pushed back security officer had allegedly cut queue
Queuing up is probably one of the first lessons taught in school. But a man driving a white Bentley allegedly decided not to when he tried to enter Red Swastika School on Tuesday (Jan 11) morning... » READ MORE
4. Singaporean man accused of murdering wife in Newcastle pleads not guilty
A Singaporean man charged with the murder of his wife in Newcastle, England, pleaded not guilty in a British court on Tuesday (Jan 11)... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com