Daily roundup: Man charged after allegedly offering nurse $50 to falsify vaccination record - and other top stories today

1. Man charged after allegedly offering nurse $50 to falsify vaccination record

A 34-year-old man was on Thursday (Jan 13) charged in a district court with attempting to bribe a nurse to falsely record that he had received his second vaccination dose... » READ MORE

2. $1 Toto bet nets joint winner $5.36 million windfall

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News file

The winner takes it all… or $5.36 million, in the case of the recent $10.7 million Toto draw... » READ MORE

3. 'You don't know how to control traffic, right?' Notorious Bentley that pushed back security officer had allegedly cut queue

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sgfollowsall

Queuing up is probably one of the first lessons taught in school. But a man driving a white Bentley allegedly decided not to when he tried to enter Red Swastika School on Tuesday (Jan 11) morning... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean man accused of murdering wife in Newcastle pleads not guilty

PHOTO: Alexis Fong, Screengrab/Google Maps

A Singaporean man charged with the murder of his wife in Newcastle, England, pleaded not guilty in a British court on Tuesday (Jan 11)... » READ MORE

