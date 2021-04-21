Daily roundup: Man set Hotel 81 towels on fire after staff said he could not join his male friend and woman in room — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Burning up: Man set Hotel 81 towels on fire after staff said he could not join his male friend and woman in room

A man was sentenced to three months' jail on Wednesday (April 21) for setting fire to towels in a hotel after staff told him he had to leave the room occupied by his male friend and a woman they had just met at a karaoke lounge... » READ MORE

2. This HDB maisonette in Hougang has 5.5m-tall library and cafe vibes

Qanvast

The homeowners found inspiration in various industrial-style cafés as well as the Harry Potter fantasy series... » READ MORE

3. Bentley driver, 26, arrested for crashing into motorcycle while overtaking vehicles on CTE

Facebook/Roads.sg

In mere seconds, a Bentley switching lanes on the Central Expressway (CTE) got into an accident on April 18... » READ MORE

4. We bought a house on Carousell - here's what we learnt

Carousell

In this week’s property journey , we look at how a couple found their dream home online, and on Carousell... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com