Daily roundup: Man throws stones at vehicles travelling along Simei Ave - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Caught on video: Man throws stones at vehicles travelling along Simei Ave
If you're driving along Simei Avenue these days, you might want to keep an eye out for this man... » READ MORE
2. 'Stranded' in New Zealand: Singapore tour group blames travel agency for flight cancelled by airline
Being stranded in a foreign country is probably the one thing that travellers fear the most.
Unfortunately, a Singapore tour group on a guided tour with Chan Brothers Travel said that they went through this while holidaying in New Zealand...» READ MORE
3. Maid uses elderly employer's savings to fund her own lifestyle, even 'treats' her to meal
A domestic helper here made several withdrawals from her employer’s account using her bank card, stealing up to $12,000 of savings...» READ MORE
4. Tada, I'm in your inbox: Driver texts passenger to 'keep in touch' after ride
It's always nice to get to know new people, but not when you're the driver of a ride they had booked.
One Tada driver apparently didn't get the memo and thought it was a good idea to slide into his passenger's inbox after driving her to her destination... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com