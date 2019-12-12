Daily roundup: Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute

Upset that his Vietnamese wife had sent money to her homeland instead of saving it, a taxi driver tried to lift her...» READ MORE

2. Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

Hot on the heels of Sasa's move to shut down all stores in Singapore, another well-loved brand is bowing out of local malls....» READ MORE

3. Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia

Anyone who has lived in Singapore long enough will know that December is peak travel season, and travelling through the checkpoints to Malaysia...» READ MORE

4. Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says

"I always have a very good impression of Singapore when I'm here," said Donnie Yen right at the start of his press conference...» READ MORE