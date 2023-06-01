Daily roundup: Man turns East Coast Park pavilion into his 'home', gets 4 days' jail in lieu of fine - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man turns East Coast Park pavilion into his 'home', gets 4 days' jail in lieu of fine

He'd converted a public rest stop at East Coast Park into his makeshift home, and continued "living" there despite being caught by authorities several times within a span of months.

The 46-year-old man had taken up space in the entire pavilion with his "furniture", such as a table and chairs, an inflatable mattress as well as other personal belongings, Shin Min Daily News reported... » READ MORE

2. 'Whose idea is this?' Virtual queue on day 1 of May BTO launch sees wait time of over an hour

PHOTO: HDB, Screengrab/Reddit

When the Housing Development Board (HDB) launched some 5,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats on their website yesterday (May 30), several prospective buyers found themselves having to wait in line to apply for a flat.

HDB had earlier rolled out this virtual waiting room feature in the November 2022 sales exercise to better manage online traffic in cases where there are many applicants accessing the system at once... » READ MORE

3. 'Everyone called me Tofu': Carrie Wong explains new nickname, feels 'proud' for performing 70% of stunts in new drama

PHOTO: Instagram/Carrie Wong

"Hey Tofu, time for filming!"

This was the nickname that Carrie Wong earned while filming Mediacorp's new drama series Shero, where she plays the owner of a female bodyguard company with the titular name... » READ MORE

4. Go big or go home! Free-flow durians starting from $38 at Giant Tampines

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Giant Singapore

Singaporeans love two things – durian and a good deal. So when these two come together, it’s time to rejoice!

Two durian buffets are happening in June at Giant Hypermarket Tampines... READ MORE

