Daily roundup: Missing no more: TikToker attaches AirTags to her 4 cats - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Missing no more: TikToker attaches AirTags to her 4 cats

One family in Singapore decided – for the love of their cats – that they'd harness the latest Apple technology in case their pets go missing and can't find their way home... » READ MORE

2. Student with Covid-19 gets 12 weeks’ jail for exposing others to infection risk

Esther Tan Ling Ying saw a doctor after arriving from Britain and lied about her travel history to get some medicine. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A woman who exposed others to the risk of Covid-19 infection after returning to Singapore from Britain last year was on Monday (Aug 30) sentenced to 12 weeks' jail... » READ MORE

3. Carparks that P-plate drivers should avoid in Singapore

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Here are 9 carparks you should avoid if you have no confidence in manoeuvring tight and narrow spaces... » READ MORE

4. Forget flashy condos, GCBs are where Singapore’s real ‘crazy rich Asians’ live

The GCB belonging to Sheng Siong supermarket tycoon Lim Hock Leng, worth $67.3 million. PHOTO: Ta. Le Architects

To be classed as a GCB, the property’s plot of land must be at least 1,400 square metres while the building itself must occupy less than 40 per cent of this space and be limited to two storeys... » READ MORE