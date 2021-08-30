iCat: TikToker adorns her 4 cats with AirTags in viral video

Track your phone. Track your laptop. But track your cats?

One family in Singapore decided – for the love of their cats – that they'd harness the latest Apple technology in case their pets go missing and can't find their way home.

TikTok user @sarahschmitzy uploaded a 45-sec video on July 30, showing how each of her four cats got their own AirTag fob attached to their collars – in a post that has gone viral with close to 800,000 views, over 1,000 comments and 3,000 shares.

Measuring the size of a 50-cent coin, these AirTags work together with the Find My app to track missing items. Currently, they retail at S$149 without the secure holder.

While one cat put up a small struggle, a few others were seemingly puzzled at this new item affixed to their collars. Some netizens commented on the video, saying they were concerned that the fobs would be too heavy for these furry creatures.

However, the user explained that these AirTags were "very lightweight as compared to some steel and gold plated name tags". Each AirTag weighs 11g.

Also, she is not alone in attaching these fobs to her pets, as one TikTok user admitted that it is "easier to look for them when they're lost".

Others decided to chime in on the funny situation.

Currently, the AirTag, which is a Bluetooth tracker, has a limited range of 30 to 40 metres as compared to a GPS pet tracker's unlimited range.

According to the New York Times, the app won't inform the pet owner right away if the animal is separated from the owner but the feature will be added in iOS 15.

But for now, there is a temporary solution for missing cats living in your neighbourhood.

