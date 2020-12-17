Daily roundup: MOM investigating after worker seen sitting on ledge to install aircon in Woodlands - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. MOM investigating after worker seen sitting on ledge to install aircon in Woodlands
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating after a worker was seen sitting on a ledge on the sixth floor of Block 834 Woodlands Street 83, seemingly to install an air conditioner... » READ MORE
2. 'Fatty hit my jaw when I was carrying son': Joshua Ang's wife claims former actor was abusive
PHOTO: Instagram/herdaintydairy, Instagram/nutzhen
It was just two days ago that former actor Joshua Ang made the announcement about his divorce on his social media channels. The news caught many by surprise.. » READ MORE
3. 'She's a lady, you know': Man shouts at police officers for handcuffing woman, gets slammed online
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
He may have thought he was coming to the aid of a damsel in distress, but one man's attempt at defending a woman who was being arrested has earned him online brickbats instead... » READ MORE
4. At Golden Mile Complex, some are still partying like there's no Covid-19
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Behind shuttered shopfronts in Golden Mile Complex, illegal gatherings of large groups partying have allegedly been going on since June... » READ MORE
