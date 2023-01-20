Daily roundup: Now scared to turn on electricity, Yishun resident says after 5 extension cords powering fish tanks catch fire - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Now scared to turn on electricity, Yishun resident says after 5 extension cords powering fish tanks catch fire

To power his six tanks, fish hobbyist Liang had resorted to using five extension cords, linking them all the way from the entrance of his Yishun flat to the end of his living room...» READ MORE

2. Tourists take 2-hour taxi ride around Singapore — here's how much they paid

PHOTO: YouTube/Hook

Compared to many countries, Singapore's just a tiny speck.

Which begs the question — how long does it take to drive around its perimeter? And how much will that taxi fare be?...» READ MORE

3. Woman posts video accusing family of not buying drink for maid at coffee shop, gets roasted online

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Mawarberduriwina

While having a drink at a coffee shop, this woman caught sight of a scene that infuriated her.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (Jan 18), Mawarberduriwina shared a video describing a woman looking bored while her companion was having a meal at the same table...» READ MORE

4. 'Makeup artist, standby!' Former actress Ng Hui appears in The Little Nyonya reunion, leaves Jeanette Aw crying

PHOTO: Mediacorp

When a close friend reappears after disappearing for a decade, you can bet that tears will be shed... » READ MORE

