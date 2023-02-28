Daily roundup: Over 4,000 BTO flats, including 2 from the mature estates of Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa, go on sale — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Over 4,000 BTO flats, including 2 from the mature estates of Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa, go on sale

The Housing Board launched 4,428 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale on Tuesday (Feb 28)... » READ MORE

2. $0.50 for quail egg? Diner flames mala stall over 'predatory pricing'

Luqmanul ordered nine quail eggs in his bowl of mala hot pot, which cost 50 cents each. PHOTO: Facebook/Luqmanul Hakim Bin Othman

Instead of enjoying his bowl of mala, one man got heated about how much money he had to pay for the meal... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm less calculative now': Jayley Woo talks about changes since becoming a mother

A photo of Jayley Woo and her husband with their daughter Jan. PHOTO: Instagram/Jayley Woo

A new kid brings new joy, and sometimes good luck. Local actress Jayley Woo received four new endorsements ... » READ MORE

4. Cars seen whizzing past zebra crossing outside primary school in Bukit Timah despite schoolgirl waiting to cross the road

PHOTO: Stomp

Motorists, please look out for pupils at zebra crossings. That is the message Stomp contributor Raven has for all drivers after witnessing... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com