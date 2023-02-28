Daily roundup: Over 4,000 BTO flats, including 2 from the mature estates of Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa, go on sale — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Over 4,000 BTO flats, including 2 from the mature estates of Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa, go on sale
The Housing Board launched 4,428 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale on Tuesday (Feb 28)... » READ MORE
2. $0.50 for quail egg? Diner flames mala stall over 'predatory pricing'
Instead of enjoying his bowl of mala, one man got heated about how much money he had to pay for the meal... » READ MORE
3. 'I'm less calculative now': Jayley Woo talks about changes since becoming a mother
A new kid brings new joy, and sometimes good luck. Local actress Jayley Woo received four new endorsements ... » READ MORE
4. Cars seen whizzing past zebra crossing outside primary school in Bukit Timah despite schoolgirl waiting to cross the road
Motorists, please look out for pupils at zebra crossings. That is the message Stomp contributor Raven has for all drivers after witnessing... » READ MORE