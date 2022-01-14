Daily roundup: ‘Ownself check ownself’ is a virtue, says Ong Ye Kung - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Ownself check ownself' is a virtue: Ong Ye Kung on ensuring an effective state

A two-party political system, such as those in the United States and Britain, is not likely to develop in a small country like Singapore, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a forum on Thursday (Jan 13)... » READ MORE

2. Li Jinglei uploads 'evidence' of Wang Leehom buying social media likes

PHOTO: Instagram/Jl.leilei

The ongoing battle between Wang Leehom and his ex-wife Li Jinglei has forced the latter to release "evidence" of the Mandopop singer purchasing likes and followers on social media... » READ MORE

3. 15 pull-ups for free Korean BBQ? NSF manages to hit 33 at Sengkang eatery

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Yugheii

There's no such thing as a free lunch and Ong Yu Jun knew that when he climbed onto the pull-up bar at Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot... » READ MORE

4. 'My son told me to evacuate': Woman and young boy narrowly escape car which caught fire outside Maris Stella High School

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/The Straits Times

A black Mercedes-Benz burst into flames outside Maris Stella High School along Bartley Road at about 7.30am on Thursday (Jan 13), minutes after its driver and her son sensed that something was amiss and left the vehicle... » READ MORE

