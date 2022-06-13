Daily roundup: Pioneer and Merdeka generations to receive up to $900 in MediSave top-ups in July — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pioneer and Merdeka generations to receive up to $900 in MediSave top-ups in July

Singaporeans from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will receive MediSave top-ups of between $200 and $900 next month... » READ MORE

2. 'I would still have helped out': Singaporean who witnessed armed robbery in JB restaurant thought commotion was due to fire

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

High drama unfolded this week for a group of Singaporean tourists in Johor Bahru, after they became witnesses to a robbery in broad daylight.... » READ MORE

3. Gold bar, $1 eyebrow pencil and more: Maid steals over $8,000 worth of items from employer while doing housework

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

A 38-year-old maid from the Philippines has been given five months of jail time for stealing $8,406 worth of items from her employer... » READ MORE

4. False alarm: SIA flight from LA to Singapore sends signal indicating possible hijack

PHOTO: Reuters file

A Singapore Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Singapore caused some anxiousness among those on the ground when it reportedly sent out a 7500 transponder code on Saturday (June 11). The code is used to indicate a hostile situation on board the plane... » READ MORE

