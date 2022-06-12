'I would still have helped out': Singaporean who witnessed armed robbery in JB restaurant thought commotion was due to fire

High drama unfolded this week for a group of Singaporean tourists in Johor Bahru, after they became witnesses to a robbery in broad daylight.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (June 8) afternoon at Monet Music Restaurant, located in the Mount Austin district.

One of the Singaporeans surnamed Yang, told Shin Min Daily News that he was having a meal with nine other friends — five of them Singaporeans — when chaos ensued.

According to media reports, a group of four masked men carrying parangs had burst into a private room in the restaurant where a business transaction was due to take place.

The robbers made off with three Rolex watches, but not before slashing two men in the process.

Yang, who had just returned from a smoke break, said he stepped into the restaurant only to see "everyone running out". When he asked an employee what had happened, he was only told that it was "a fire".

The 56-year-old man instinctively grabbed a fire extinguisher nearby and dashed into the room to help.

Asked why he stepped forward despite the danger, Yang, who works in environmental services, told Shin Min that he knew he had the relevant knowledge to put out a small fire and thought he could help.

Although he had also heard murmurs along the way that it was a robbery, he thought carrying a fire extinguisher would also serve as protection and hence did not hesitate.

Inside the room, Yang shared that he saw a man who was bleeding from a deep gash on his arm. He helped the man outside and attempted to stop the bleeding using paper napkins from the restaurant.

Hearing from the man that his colleague was also injured, Yang went back inside and saw a man wearing a black jacket that was damp with blood. The man, who suffered a cut to his back, is believed to be a bodyguard accompanying the employees of the watch retailer.

Said Yang: "As our group had plans for the day, I left my number with the restaurant and left. I hope the two of them are okay."

Yang also shared that in the aftermath of the incident, his friends had chided him for being "too rash". This was especially after they realised in the evening that the incident was an armed robbery.

"But given another chance, I would do the same thing," said Yang in hindsight. "Those who were unaware of what happened can stay outside to help, but since I already knew, I couldn't pretend I didn't."

Perpetrator pretended to be a 'Datuk'

According to China Press, the suspects behind the robbery had booked two VIP rooms in the restaurant for the planned meet-up with employees of V-Time, a watch retailer.

V-Time's boss, surnamed Cai, told China Press that based on conversations between one of the perpetrators and an employee, the suspect had called himself a 'Datuk' when booking the rooms and menu costing more than RM5,000 (S$1,576).

On the pretext of celebrating a friend's birthday, the 'Datuk' had also asked the employee to inform him when his 'friends' arrived as they would be surprising them with a cake.

The real reason, as it turned out, was so the robbers would be aware of when to strike, and know of the available exits in order to make a quick getaway, said Cai.

He added that the robbery was over in less than three minutes.

After bursting in the room and slashing his employees, one of them allegedly shouted, 'If you move, I'll cut your head!' said Cai, before instructing everyone to get down on the floor.

Cai shared that the robbers made off with three Rolex watches in total, including one Rolex worn by his employee, as well as a gold ring. The watches are worth about RM500,000 said Cai.

The employee injured in the incident received 100 stitches to his arm but due to some nerve damage, he is still unable to move his fingers, said Cai. The conditions of both men are believed to be stable.

According to Shin Min, Malaysian police said that they have gotten information on the four suspects and that investigations are ongoing.

An image of the police report posted on V-Time's Facebook page only showed CCTV footage of the four masked men entering the restaurant.

A message posted to the JB Tracer: Johor Bahru Traffic Crime & Community Service Report Facebook page on Friday (June 10) indicated that the restaurant owner has offered a reward for the submission of any other footage of the armed men.

Earlier this month, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat had stepped out to refute claims that several Singaporeans have been the victims of crime in Johor ever since the two countries reopened land borders in April.

"So far, not a single foreign traveller that has visited Johor has lodged a report with the police saying they have been a crime victim," he said.

He also rubbished a report by a Singapore travel portal which highlighted seven potential hotspots for crime in JB. They included Larkin bus terminal, Taman Pelangi and the busy street of Jalan Wong Ah Fook – where JB City Square mall, a popular destination among Singaporeans, is located.

