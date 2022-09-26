Daily roundup: Playing bumper cars? Couple struggles to drive out of Bukit Timah carpark - and other top stories today

1. Playing bumper cars? Couple struggles to drive out of Bukit Timah carpark

Time to go back to driving school? A couple were caught on video taking turns trying to get their car out of a carpark along Toh Yi Drive in the early hours of Sept 23...» READ MORE

2. 'I'd always felt like a transient guest': Jeffrey Xu moved out of Bukit Timah bungalow to live like the masses because of Felicia Chin

PHOTO: Screengrab/Mediacorp/MeWATCH

We may be what we eat, but for this actor, where he lives has helped define who he is. In the latest episode of meWATCH's Hear U Out, Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu revealed to host Quan Yi Fong that he never really felt like he belonged in Singapore until he met Felicia Chin.

...» READ MORE

3. Thai tourist detained at Changi Airport for carrying more than $20,000 cash says he was pranking friends

PHOTO: TikTok/Sungstarwin

Pranks aren't always harmless, and it's not all fun and games, especially when you're a clueless traveller in a foreign country...» READ MORE

4. Singapore's first Delifrance outlet to close, netizens recall the good and bad

PHOTO: Facebook/Delifrance Singapore

The boulangerie opened Singapore's first outlet at Clifford Centre in 1985. However, after 37 years of operations, the outlet will be shutting its doors at the end of the month...» READ MORE

