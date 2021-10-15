Daily roundup: Pokemon-themed home goods launching in Japan on Oct 16 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Gotta buy them all: Pokemon-themed home goods launching in Japan on Oct 16

The Pokemon Center is launching a new furniture and home decor collection this Saturday (Oct 16), in collaboration with furniture company Karimoku...

2. 'She hoped to bring them luck': Lottery tickets given out at funeral 'party' of 38-year-old woman who died of lung cancer

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

One woman was so determined to leave this world on a happy note that she turned her funeral into a party and requested for lottery tickets to be given out to loved ones who came to pay their respects...

3. Houses of the rich and famous: The prices of these 2021 GCB purchases might make your eyes water

The Nassim Road good class bungalow purchased by Jin Xiaoqun, the wife of Nanofilm Technologies International founder Dr Shi Xu. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

There are only about 2,800 such plots in Singapore and they all come with a hefty price tag...

4. 'I will do better': NOC's Sylvia Chan and other local influencer scandals that had netizens shook

PHOTO: Instagram/sylsylnoc, theroycelee

Although internet fame might sound enticing, being in the public eye comes at a cost, such as being exposed for misdeeds...