Daily roundup: Pokemon-themed home goods launching in Japan on Oct 16 - and other top stories today

1. Gotta buy them all: Pokemon-themed home goods launching in Japan on Oct 16
The Pokemon Center is launching a new furniture and home decor collection this Saturday (Oct 16), in collaboration with furniture company Karimoku... » READ MORE
2. 'She hoped to bring them luck': Lottery tickets given out at funeral 'party' of 38-year-old woman who died of lung cancer
One woman was so determined to leave this world on a happy note that she turned her funeral into a party and requested for lottery tickets to be given out to loved ones who came to pay their respects... » READ MORE
3. Houses of the rich and famous: The prices of these 2021 GCB purchases might make your eyes water
There are only about 2,800 such plots in Singapore and they all come with a hefty price tag... » READ MORE
4. 'I will do better': NOC's Sylvia Chan and other local influencer scandals that had netizens shook
Although internet fame might sound enticing, being in the public eye comes at a cost, such as being exposed for misdeeds... » READ MORE