Daily roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview — and other top stories today

1. Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain’s royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month... » READ MORE

2. 'I regard Raybe as my daughter': Father of driver who died in Tanjong Pagar crash

Facebook screengrab

His father is holding out hope that Raybe, who is severely injured after trying to free him from the burning car, will pull through... » READ MORE

3. Celeb couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin appear in Valentine's Day commercial, surprising fans

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been relatively private and low-key in public as well as on social media. Facebook/Smart Communications, Inc.

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been dating for almost a year after filming the 2019 hit K-drama, but fans have been starved of sightings of them together... » READ MORE

4. 10 living rooms in Singapore that ditched the conventional sofa

PHOTO: Pexels

Breaking away from convention, these spaces fit in with the occupants’ lifestyles, presenting areas that are just as chic as they are practical... » READ MORE

