Daily roundup: Property agent discovers 11 tenants in overcrowded HDB flat, says they trying to 'share high rental cost' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Property agent discovers 11 tenants in overcrowded HDB flat, says they trying to 'share high rental cost'

With high rental prices, it's little wonder that some 'creative' tenants are finding ways to cut costs. But squeezing 11 people into one HDB flat?... » READ MORE

2. 'Extremely ridiculous': Man warns of 3-hour waiting times at Chatuchak Singapore as event draws massive crowds

PHOTOS: TikTok/Screengrab/Runawaykim, TikTok/Screengrab/Ngtianzu

Singapore's events scene is back in full force after a gruelling battle with the pandemic.

Many are excited to check out the latest happenings in town but would you brave three-hour-long waiting times and suffocating crowds just to do so?... » READ MORE

3. 'If me, I take MC go home': Bus captain spots ghostly figure on CCTV camera, netizens spooked

PHOTOS: Facebook/Supernatural Confessions

When it comes to supernatural encounters, it seems even bus drivers can't let their guard down before dawn breaks... » READ MORE

4. Dick Lee's family to sell $60m bungalows for charity

PHOTO: Cushman & Wakefield

Three adjoining freehold bungalows in Chancery Hill Road and Dyson Road will go on the market at an indicative price of $60 million, with all proceeds to go to charities... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com