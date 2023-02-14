'If me, I take MC go home': Bus captain spots ghostly figure on CCTV camera, netizens spooked

When it comes to supernatural encounters, it seems even bus drivers can't let their guard down before dawn breaks.

In a post to the Supernatural Confessions Facebook page on Monday (Feb 13), a user uploaded a video shared by a bus driver, documenting his experience with the paranormal while parked at a bus depot.

"It's too early for something supernatural to happen," the bus driver could be heard saying as he scans through his surveillance cameras.

He pointed at the CCTV footage and said: "Look at this, there's someone upstairs, right?"

A figure dressed in black from head to toe appeared to be seated on the upper deck of his double-decker bus, right next to the staircase leading down to the first deck.

On the footage, text in white read: "Passengers in bus: 0".

"It's too early for this. How can there be someone upstairs?" The driver questioned almost exasperatedly.

The driver then got up from his seat and went upstairs to check on the 'passenger'.

As he walked down the aisle of the upper deck, he also panned his camera across the seats.

And to his surprise, there was no one there.

He exclaimed and swore: "Ah, there's no one! I'm so mad, I even asked him to come down just now!"

According to the screen on the bus, this is a service that plies the roads in Punggol.

'I take MC go home'

Some netizens who viewed the video were very shaken by the bus driver's encounter.

Said one: "If it were me, straight away I become super religious... After that, straightaway resign.

"But this [brother is] very brave, although I could hear a little shiver in his voice."

"If me, I take MC go home," said another.

Others also felt that this was very "real", and empathised by sharing anecdotes of their own.

However, some also argued that this could be a malfunction of the camera.

One user said: "Might be a pre-recorded glitch or lag or something... Don't always assume that it's supernatural until you eliminate all possible conclusions."

Others opined that this was a "prank" by the bus driver, due to how he had calmly showed off the bus' dashboard and dealt with the situation "coolly".

And when it comes to viral supernatural videos, this bus driver isn't the first.

In February last year, a man underwent open-heart surgery and shared that he had seen "'people' visiting him by his bed".

